Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,378. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0553 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 666.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 398,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

