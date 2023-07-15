Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Up 165.2% in June

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the June 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance
EVV stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
