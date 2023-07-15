Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Up 165.2% in June

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the June 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Price Performance

EVV stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 603,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $6,431,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.