easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 585

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 350 ($4.50) to GBX 400 ($5.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.08) to GBX 570 ($7.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.46) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.72) price objective on easyJet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 555.56 ($7.15).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 477.80 ($6.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,963.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 491.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.04. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.56) and a one year high of GBX 582.71 ($7.50).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

