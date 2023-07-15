East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) & Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Financial Survey

East Buy (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for East Buy and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Buy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Strategic Education 0 2 2 0 2.50

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $95.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.86%. Given Strategic Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than East Buy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Buy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education $1.07 billion 1.56 $46.67 million $1.56 43.46

This table compares East Buy and Strategic Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than East Buy.

Profitability

This table compares East Buy and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Buy N/A N/A N/A Strategic Education 3.54% 3.26% 2.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Strategic Education beats East Buy on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Buy

East Buy Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc. The company also provides pre-recorded online education package services to institutional customers, including colleges and universities, public libraries, telecom operators, and online video streaming service providers; and DONG FANG ZHEN XUAN, an e-commerce platform for selling agricultural and other products. In addition, it offers software and technology, education advisory, and human resources and related services, as well as invests in equity fund. The company was formerly known as Koolearn Technology Holding Limited and changed its name to East Buy Holding Limited in February 2023. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. East Buy Holding Limited is a subsidiary of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education. The company operates Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

