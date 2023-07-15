DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.42. 6,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 288,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

