DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.42. 6,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $9.84.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
