Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Down 57.8% in June

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the June 15th total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 3,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $8.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $155.83 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

