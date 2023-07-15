Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Cut by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

