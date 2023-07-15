Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the June 15th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Elvekrog acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,285 shares of company stock valued at $76,623.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 142.1% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $607,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

NYSE DPG traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $9.95. 115,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,313. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

