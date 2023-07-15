Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Price Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $34.08 and last traded at $34.61. 371,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,759,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.41.

Specifically, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Doximity Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doximity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 274,053 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Doximity by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.