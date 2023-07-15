Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 3,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.38. 2,408,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $83.10. The company has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after acquiring an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,214,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,114,000 after purchasing an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

