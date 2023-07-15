Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 784.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $384.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.04.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

