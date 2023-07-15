Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Sells 6,587 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 9.6% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,710 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,659,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,711,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 473.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,297,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after buying an additional 1,071,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,239,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,021,811 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

