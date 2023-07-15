Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Buys 860 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 1.3% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.