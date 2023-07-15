Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Up 141.7% in June

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DDT traded down 0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,598. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is 25.55. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12-month low of 24.82 and a 12-month high of 27.19.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

