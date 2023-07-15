Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACWGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DWACW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Digital World Acquisition has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 293,938 shares during the period.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.