Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Short Interest Update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DWACW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 30,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Digital World Acquisition has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Digital World Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 293,938 shares during the period.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

