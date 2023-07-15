Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DFFN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. 5,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

