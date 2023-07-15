Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 880

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 850 ($10.94) to GBX 880 ($11.32) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($10.10) to GBX 712 ($9.16) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $952.25.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $23.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

