Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.68. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.68, with a volume of 725,167 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

