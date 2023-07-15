DeepOnion Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $695,899.17 and $0.05 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.46 or 0.00248734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00051063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00032861 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017380 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 326.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,929,174 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.