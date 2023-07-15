Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the June 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 204,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. Danone has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.48.

Danone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

