Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Northstar Asset Management Inc.

Northstar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 175.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Danaher by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 63,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $240.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.58. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

