Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 124,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 185,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Dakota Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27.

Get Dakota Gold alerts:

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dakota Gold

In related news, Director Alice D. Schroeder purchased 26,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,547.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,769 shares in the company, valued at $778,646.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dakota Gold by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Dakota Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,777,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 210,322 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dakota Gold by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 189,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Dakota Gold by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dakota Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dakota Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.