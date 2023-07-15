Daido Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Daido Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,097 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 28.7% of Daido Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Daido Life Insurance Co. owned 1.01% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $287,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $247.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $248.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.07.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

