CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Short Interest Update

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CXApp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CXAIW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35. CXApp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CXApp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CXApp stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 681,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

