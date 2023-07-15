CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connolly Sarah T. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.