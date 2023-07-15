CV SHOTS Trading 23.1% Lower This Week (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. CV SHOTS has a market cap of $3.79 million and $1.83 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CV SHOTS token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00135065 USD and is down -22.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

