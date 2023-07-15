Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Down 60.2% in June

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a drop of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 39.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 117.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Price Performance

CMLS stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMLS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.