CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Update

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of CEVMY remained flat at $16.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.