CSW Industrials, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

CSW Industrials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.3 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.68 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $166.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.69 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 12.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $140,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CSW Industrials news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $86,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,931.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $140,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $531,688. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

