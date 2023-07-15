CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CSL Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,906. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14.

Get CSL alerts:

CSL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.