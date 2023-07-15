CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CSL Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 63,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,906. CSL has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14.
CSL Company Profile
