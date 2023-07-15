Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 5,669.11% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 1.3 %

CCEL stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.33. Cryo-Cell International has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.