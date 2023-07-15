Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 5,669.11%.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CCEL stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.33. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

