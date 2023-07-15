Cronos Price Tops $0.0605 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $1.53 billion and $10.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00032025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

