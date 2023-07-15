Critical Contrast: East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for First BanCorp. and East West Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00 East West Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50

First BanCorp. currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.70%. East West Bancorp has a consensus target price of $68.43, suggesting a potential upside of 20.22%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 29.26% 21.11% 1.55% East West Bancorp 40.38% 20.71% 1.90%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares First BanCorp. and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First BanCorp. and East West Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $918.39 million 2.54 $305.07 million $1.57 8.27 East West Bancorp $2.62 billion 3.07 $1.13 billion $8.53 6.67

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp.. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. First BanCorp. pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First BanCorp. has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of First BanCorp. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats First BanCorp. on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; acquisition and sale of mortgages in the secondary markets; and purchase of mortgage loans from other local banks and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

