Critical Comparison: AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT) vs. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

AUD/BSD and Anavex Life Sciences are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of AUD/BSD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of AUD/BSD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AUD/BSD and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUD/BSD $697,000.00 149.80 -$107.76 million ($0.83) -0.93 Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$47.98 million ($0.68) -12.38

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AUD/BSD. Anavex Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AUD/BSD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

AUD/BSD has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AUD/BSD and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUD/BSD 0 1 2 0 2.67 Anavex Life Sciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

AUD/BSD presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 516.88%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $43.25, suggesting a potential upside of 413.66%. Given AUD/BSD’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AUD/BSD is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares AUD/BSD and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUD/BSD N/A -92.58% -67.32% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -36.78% -34.00%

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats AUD/BSD on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUD/BSD

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia. The company has license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex. The company's drug candidate also comprises ANAVEX 3-71, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and preclinical clinical trials for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of depression, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases; ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the potential treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain; and ANAVEX 1037 to treat prostate and pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

