CRH (LON:CRH) PT Raised to GBX 6,000 at Barclays

CRH (LON:CRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 5,700 ($73.33) to GBX 6,000 ($77.19) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,102 ($65.64) target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 4,381 ($56.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,056.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,921.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,646.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. CRH has a 52 week low of GBX 2,781.50 ($35.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,890 ($62.91).

Insider Buying and Selling at CRH

CRH Company Profile

In other CRH news, insider Christina Verchere purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,824 ($49.20) per share, with a total value of £38,240 ($49,195.93). Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

