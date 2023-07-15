Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.06 and last traded at $89.56. 129,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 422,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crane Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.80 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 769.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

