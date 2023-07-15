Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on COVTY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Covestro Stock Performance
Shares of COVTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 11,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.26.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
Featured Articles
