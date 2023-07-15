Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in June

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COVTY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of COVTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 11,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,501. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. Covestro has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Covestro will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.