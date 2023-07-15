Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Purchased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,335 shares during the period. Coterra Energy accounts for 2.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Coterra Energy worth $21,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,398,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coterra Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,184,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,906,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

CTRA opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

