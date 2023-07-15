Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Short Interest Down 76.5% in June

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 306,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of COOLW stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 97,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,240. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

