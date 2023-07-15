Contrasting Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) and ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and ContraFect’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.87 million ($0.95) -16.40 ContraFect N/A N/A -$65.15 million ($88.03) -0.01

Viking Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ContraFect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00 ContraFect 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viking Therapeutics and ContraFect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 94.16%. ContraFect has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given ContraFect’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ContraFect is more favorable than Viking Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Viking Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ContraFect has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of ContraFect shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Viking Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ContraFect shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viking Therapeutics and ContraFect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Therapeutics N/A -48.53% -43.31% ContraFect N/A -933.14% -176.53%

Summary

Viking Therapeutics beats ContraFect on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD. It also develops VK5211, an orally available non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; VK0612, an orally available Phase IIb-ready drug candidate for type 2 diabetes; VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide, which is in Phase 1 SAD/MAD clinical trial, and VK0214, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the TRß for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus. The company also developing CF-370, an investigational anti-bacterial therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, such as ventilator associated pneumonia, blood stream infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and surgery carry infections. It also developing CF-296, an osteomyelitis and PJI which is in preclinical trailers for the treatment of joint infections. In addition, the company developing Exebacase for the treatment of persistent bacteremia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus in COVID-19 patients. Further, It develops CF-296, an engineered lysin, used for treatment of the invasive infections caused by staphylococcus aureus including biofilm-related infections in prosthetic joints and indwelling devices and osteomyelitis. The company has a license agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify novel lysin therapeutic candidates targeting gram-negative pathogens. ContraFect Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.

