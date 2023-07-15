Contrasting GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA)

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) and GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations



Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A GasLog Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.05 $37.49 million N/A N/A GasLog Partners $371.03 million 1.16 $118.99 million $1.77 4.52



GasLog Partners has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of GasLog Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability



Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A GasLog Partners 29.49% 21.63% 7.09%

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. GasLog Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GasLog Partners pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

GasLog Partners beats United Maritime on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

