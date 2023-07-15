Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading Up 5.7%

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). Approximately 93,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 106,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Up 5.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.