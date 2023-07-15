Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $416.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $417.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,777. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.