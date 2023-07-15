Conning Inc. Sells 1,249,091 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249,091 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $438.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $450.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

