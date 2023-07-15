Conning Inc. Sells 123 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.78.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $296.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.64 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

