Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $116.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.85 and its 200 day moving average is $135.26. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

