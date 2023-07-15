Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6 %

PLD opened at $127.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average is $122.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

