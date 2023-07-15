Conning Inc. Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $111.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.68.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

