Conning Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,010 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.36.

Welltower stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

